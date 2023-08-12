SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $3.07 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 145.00% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

