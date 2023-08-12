Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the July 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SKHHY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,018. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $25.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

