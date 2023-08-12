Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is -110.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 920,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

