SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Ronen Faier Purchases 875 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG opened at $176.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.