SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,100 shares, an increase of 759.9% from the July 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SoftBank Price Performance
Shares of SOBKY remained flat at $11.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.02.
About SoftBank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.