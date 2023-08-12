Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.89) to GBX 3,400 ($43.45) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

