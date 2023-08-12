Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.89) to GBX 3,400 ($43.45) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
