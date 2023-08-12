SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 250.9% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMC Stock Performance

Shares of SMCAY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.43. 62,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,163. SMC has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. SMC had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts predict that SMC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

