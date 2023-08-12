SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,781. SLR Investment has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $16.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

