SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLRC. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.10.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 260,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,781. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $831.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 150.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 275.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

