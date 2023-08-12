Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

