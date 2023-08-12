Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.