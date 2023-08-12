Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 336,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,868. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 926,977 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 23.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

