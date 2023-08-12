Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

SIX stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,269.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 264,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

