SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in July

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SimCorp A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SICRF remained flat at $107.00 during midday trading on Friday. SimCorp A/S has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $108.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske downgraded SimCorp A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides investment management services, including portfolio management and trading, compliance management, performance and risk management, investment operations, investment accounting, fund administration, multi asset investments, alternative investments, investment book of record, and data warehouse and business intelligence, as well as environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investments.

