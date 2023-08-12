Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Up 7.2 %

SSIC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 13,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006. Silver Spike Investment has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

