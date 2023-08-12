Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Silver Bull Resources has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.