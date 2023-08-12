Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Grows By 29.5%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,684. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

