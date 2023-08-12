Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Decreases By 74.7%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the July 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,823. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

