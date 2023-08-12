Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Expands By 6,200.0%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 6,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Sweet Earth Trading Up 4.9 %
OTCMKTS SEHCF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Sweet Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
