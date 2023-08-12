Short Interest in Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Decreases By 50.0%

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Südzucker Price Performance

OTCMKTS SUEZY remained flat at C$9.58 during trading hours on Friday. Südzucker has a one year low of C$9.58 and a one year high of C$9.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.52.

Südzucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.13. Südzucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -714.89%.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

