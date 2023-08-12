Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Declines By 61.9%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sonova Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SONVY stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. Sonova has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $72.39.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.6153 dividend. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONVY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

View Our Latest Report on SONVY

Sonova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.