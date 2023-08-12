Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Drops By 58.4%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sika Trading Down 1.4 %
Sika stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,035. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.
Sika Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sika
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.