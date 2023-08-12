Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Drops By 58.4%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sika Trading Down 1.4 %

Sika stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,035. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

