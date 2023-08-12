Short Interest in SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Declines By 27.7%

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 864,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,249.8 days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock opened at C$15.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.16. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$15.61 and a 1 year high of C$15.61.

About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

