Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Grows By 216.7%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

SNPHY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.17. 1,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products, including Verkazia, which is used for the treatment of vernal keratoconjunctivitis; STN1008903, which is used for dry eye treatment; Eybelis for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension; Alesion, an anti-allergy ophthalmic solution; Diquas for the treatment for dry eye syndrome; and glaucoma products, such as Tapros, Tapcom, PRESERFLO MicroShunt, and ROCK inhibitor products.

