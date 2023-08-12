Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Grows By 216.7%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %
SNPHY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.17. 1,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
