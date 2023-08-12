Short Interest in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Decreases By 28.5%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 108,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,710. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

