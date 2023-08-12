Short Interest in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Rises By 795.5%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 795.5% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
MEGI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 133,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,574. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.1083 dividend. This is a positive change from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.