Short Interest in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Rises By 795.5%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 795.5% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

MEGI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 133,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,574. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.1083 dividend. This is a positive change from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 56.2% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

