Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Expands By 386.9%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 386.9% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance

KNRLF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Kontrol Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

