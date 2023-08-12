Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Expands By 386.9%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 386.9% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance
KNRLF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Kontrol Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.36.
About Kontrol Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kontrol Technologies
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.