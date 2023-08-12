Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Increases By 423.5%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 423.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JMPLY. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($26.58) to GBX 2,130 ($27.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($30.03) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey Price Performance
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.3448 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.