Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Increases By 423.5%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 423.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JMPLY. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($26.58) to GBX 2,130 ($27.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($30.03) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $44.08. 6,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $58.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.3448 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.