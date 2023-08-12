Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Drops By 87.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the July 15th total of 558,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,661. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

