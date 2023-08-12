Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Drops By 87.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the July 15th total of 558,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,661. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

