Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Drops By 87.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the July 15th total of 558,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,661. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $20.62.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily