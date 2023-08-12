Short Interest in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Expands By 56.9%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 72,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper Stock Down 22.5 %

Shares of FPAY stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 258,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. FlexShopper had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 128.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.