Short Interest in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW) Expands By 237.5%

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Feutune Light Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FLFVW stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Feutune Light Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

