Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Declines By 26.9%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MRAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $41,121.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $41,121.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $71,679.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,075 shares of company stock worth $147,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

