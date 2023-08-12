Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Decreases By 33.3%

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

Shares of CNDB stock remained flat at $10.47 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $8,939,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Concord Acquisition Corp III by 78.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 559,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at $4,892,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at $4,343,000.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Concord Acquisition Corp III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

