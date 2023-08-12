Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Increases By 45.9%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,366,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 936,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,663.0 days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNPPF remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Friday. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
