Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Increases By 45.9%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,366,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 936,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,663.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPPF remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Friday. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

