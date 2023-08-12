Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Declines By 47.1%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSQR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the second quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BSQUARE in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Stock Up 2.4 %

BSQUARE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 289,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.31. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

