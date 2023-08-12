Short Interest in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Drops By 77.8%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAQ remained flat at $10.73 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. Blue World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Get Blue World Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blue World Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAQ. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 596,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 46.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 292,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 92,099 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.