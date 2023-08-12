Short Interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Declines By 48.9%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,500 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $19.79 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $641.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Further Reading

