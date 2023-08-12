Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Rises By 33.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCO opened at $23.26 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.