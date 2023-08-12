Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Drops By 44.2%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the July 15th total of 317,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

AEMD stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

