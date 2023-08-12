Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Goodwin (LON:GDWN)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON GDWN opened at GBX 4,740 ($60.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £355.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,246.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,525.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,068.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Goodwin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,500 ($31.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,940 ($63.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. Goodwin’s payout ratio is currently 5,118.48%.

In other Goodwin news, insider Simon R. Goodwin sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,615 ($58.98), for a total transaction of £158,340.65 ($202,352.27). 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

