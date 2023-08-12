Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 28.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 134,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

