Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 684,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

SHJBF opened at C$3.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.17. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$6.00.

About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company offers JS001, a recombinant humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody under the trade name of TUOYI for the indication of melanoma, mucosal melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, triple negative breast carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

