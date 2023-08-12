ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $49,636.80 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $557.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.48.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

