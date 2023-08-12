Serum (SRM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.24 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Serum has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

