Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.68 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $120.81 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00188422 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00049978 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017046 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00221106 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $109.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

