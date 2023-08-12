SCP Investment LP Makes New $384,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.4% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $117.81. 3,771,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

