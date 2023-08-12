SCP Investment LP Has $284,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SCP Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 0.3% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.