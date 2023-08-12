SCP Investment LP Has $220,000 Position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. FREYR Battery comprises approximately 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

NYSE FREY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

