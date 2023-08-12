Scotiabank Boosts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$42.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PKIUF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Parkland from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Parkland Price Performance

Parkland Company Profile

PKIUF opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. Parkland has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

