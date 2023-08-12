S&CO Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. 35,709,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,990,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.